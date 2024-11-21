A STRETCH of the A38 between Bodmin and Liskeard was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon following a single vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called to the incident, which took place between Drift Lane and the West Taphouse turn-off in the Glynn Valley, at around 2pm.
On arrival the car was found to be on its roof, causing several miles of tailbacks in the area, before it was eventually removed at around 3.43pm.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed no one was injured in the incident.