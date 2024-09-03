A DRIVER got more than they bargained for after being stopped for speeding on the A30.
Devon and Cornwall Police’s ‘No Excuse’ team which targets the ‘fatal five’ causes of road traffic collisions said that they pulled over the driver of a Mercedes for using excess speed on the A30 near Bodmin.
After being stopped by police, it transpired that not only was the driver also unlicensed, they were additionally uninsured and drink driving.
A spokesperson said: “A30 Bodmin - Mercedes stopped for excess speed - driver found to be unlicensed, uninsured and drink driving - in custody blowing 50 - the limit being 35 - charged to court for all offences.”