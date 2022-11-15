A young boxer is urgently seeking stem cell donor
A 17-year-old boxer from Liskeard is urgently searching to find a matching donor for a stem cell transplant.
Charlie Dugdale had just qualified to become a chef in Winchester and was waiting to go to Plymouth to start his submarine training in the Royal Navy, but he was sadly diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia, a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells.
Danielle Bajjon, Charlie’s mother, explained: “Earlier in the year Charlie’s training was going well, but then he started to make little mistakes at work, he was struggling to get out of bed, and he was finding training more difficult despite always having been physically fit.
“We noticed his low mood, fatigue, and forgetfulness over the summer leave period which we put down to him being stressed at work.”
Charlie was given leave from work and his concerned mother took him to their local GP where a full set of bloods were taken.
Later, the family received a call to tell them that Charlie’s blood results were dangerously low, and he needed to be admitted to hospital straight away where he was soon diagnosed.
Danielle continued: “Charlie will need regular blood tests and transfusions to stabilise his condition until he finds a donor for a bone marrow transplant.
“Two things make it slightly more complex: Charlie has a rare blood type, and he is from Asian heritage which makes finding a donor potentially more challenging.”
Charlie’s mother continued: “Therefore, we are asking for people to register, you might be that person who can help Charlie in this time of need.
“He is scared of course but he is confident he will get through this and be back in the gym next year to regain some of the 14kg he has lost.
“He has a motto ‘built different’ which he uses every day.”
The Anthony Nolan Trust has organised, with support from Liskeard Lions, a donation rally where anyone can sign up to join the stem cell register to donate blood platelets and bone marrow for suitable matches. To join people just need to take a simple swab test.
The donation rally will be held in Liskeard Public Hall in the Emily Hobhouse room on Saturday, November 26, from 9.30am to 4pm.
For more information visit www.anthonynolan.org or Charlie’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/charliesbuiltdifferent
