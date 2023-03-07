Once again, a delightful evening was had by all. It would be invidious to single out any particular cast (or back-stage) member for specific praise: they are all to be congratulated for providing a superb evening’s entertainment. But I will mention the duo of Lady Migraine and the Lady of Gunnislake who stepped into their parts at very short notice and made the parts their own. Incidentally, is there any other group in the village that has such a wide age range in its members? It was great to see the youngsters working on equal terms with the more seasoned performers to come up with a true ensemble performance. Well done, SCATS, you are back on top form. You’ll have difficulty keeping this standard up - but we say this after every performance and you always prove us wrong!