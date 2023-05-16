The sun was shining for this year’s Callington MayFest and just in time to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
There was a huge amount to see and do this year; amongst the variety of acts were some who had performed at places such as Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the 2022 Manchester Commonwealth Games and the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Crowds gathered to watch a Spanish Flamenco workshop led by Mercedes Romero in the Town Hall, the Plymouth Clog group performed a variety of dances to traditional English music played by a live band and Company B, and a jump jive band ruffled some tail feathers on the main stage later in the evening.
Morris dancers who had travelled from all over Devon and Cornwall joined in on the celebrations; the Tinners Morris from South Zeal dressed in red and white, the Barrel Morris dancers from Bude were coloured blue and the Wreckers from St Dominick performed in yellow.
All-Steps Formation Riding put on a fantastic display of their riding skills on some beautiful horses of all shapes and sizes. Urban Playground – a multi-award-winning physical theatre and performance parkour group – took the crowd on a journey through their story-telling performance based on mining in Cornwall.
The Barrett’s Privateers, from the Tamar Valley, sang a number of traditional sea shanties, folk and Cornish mining songs for the crowds.
Samba Kernow, a lively, loud, Liskeard-based community samba band, performed in the Bull’s Head.
Callington Town Band took part in the procession at midday.
Jilly Belly Dance, a belly dancing group who meet at Callington Town Hall on Tuesdays, performed on the Spar Stage to a range of belly dancing songs including music from Shakira.
Local school children from the area made space-themed puppets and also took part in the procession which made its way from Saltash Road Car Park through to Fore Street.
Callington MayFest’s major sponsors for this year included The Art Council, The National Lottery, FEAST and Callington Town Council.