Liskeard was host to a number of coronation events last weekend.
The Scouts held their Picnic in the Park event where MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray and Liskeard Mayor, Cllr Simon Cassidy were spotted ‘getting their groove on’ to music from Liskeard Radio.
This was followed by a special Drumhead service with the Liskeard Royal British Legion on the Parade to mark both the Proclamation of the Coronation and to remember VE Day.
Cllr Cassidy commented: “Our community has really pulled out all the stops to make Coronation weekend an amazing experience for all.
“I would like to thank all those individuals and organisations that have given their time to make it so special.”
Drumhead service
The Drumhead service, held in Liskeard during the coronation weekend, is a traditional Army ecumenical service in which the regimental drums are placed on top of each other to form an altar.
A Liskeard Royal British Legion spokesperson said: "The Branch Committee would like to thank everyone who took part. It was a fitting way to mark both the Proclamation of the Coronation, for us to show our allegiance to King Charles III and to remember those who gave their lives in Europe during WW1, being VE Day tomorrow."
Picnic in the park
A fun time was had by all in Liskeard at the celebratory ‘Picnic in the Park’ for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Liskeard 1st Scout Group, in conjunction with Liskeard Radio, and with the support of Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy, hosted this great event at Castle Park for all to come and enjoy.
There were plenty of stalls, a food tent, bouncy castle and, of course, great music from the Liskeard Radio events team and colleagues to keep everyone entertained.
A Liskeard 1st Scout Group spokesperson said: “Wow what a day!
“With just three weeks to plan a coronation picnic in the park we did it.”.