A “sonic cloak of darkness”
Welcome to the fifth column bringing the latest news from Liskeard Radio.
On Liskeard Unsigned this week we chat to Andy Walton, frontman of alternative rock band Souls Of Misfortune. Describing their vibe as a “sonic cloak of darkness”, Andy talks about making their album remotely during lockdown, performing at the legendary Whitby Goth Festival, how to stage a gig on a bus and what the future holds for the quartet.
During COVID restrictions, the band were forced to rehearse on the moors using battery powered amps whilst socially distanced. This inspired the start of the Bandstand tour which saw the Souls play safely to crowds using a stripped back set up, a massive departure from their ususal gothic drapery and dry ice extravangza.
Coming up on Liskeard Unsigned next week are anthemic dream pop quartet Raikes.
You can listen to Liskeard Radio on www.liskeardradio.com and all smart speakers. You can watch the interview live from the studio via Mixcloud.
Next week, we are announcing the return of back to back live programmes for the Christmas run, with old voices joining the newer voices in the studio.
