Lucy Willetts from Callington placed 1st in the pre veterans in hand class with Trebedw Xavier the Hackney x pre. Trebedw Xavier later went onto win the champion in the rescue veteran class. Lucy was very “chuffed” to have been awarded the champion rosette as this was Trebedw Xavier’s first year showing in the veterans classes. Lucy has plans to attend St Dominck show and Callington show in the next few weeks. ( )