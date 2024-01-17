The Washing Machine of Destiny has been attracting audiences from eight to 98, neurodivergent and neurotypical. The show is full of bonkers humour as well as insight and intrigue, taking us on a journey with Launderette owner Vinny and his mate Conrad the magician to defeat the evil Controller. On the way we meet all sorts of characters from mad scientists to an angry French Mayor. We also spend time in the company of Philip and Luca just being themselves, responding to audience questions and navigating the demands of 142 scenes, acting, and saving the world all at the same time.