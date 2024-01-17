WHAT happens when two fellas on the autistic spectrum decide to pool their passions – music, technology, washing machines, mystery adventures, superheroes and magic - and make a play? The Washing Machine of Destiny is what.
Whether all one hundred and forty-two scenes will make it onto the stage each show is another matter, but we do our absolute best to make it a great evening for you our divers and inclusive audiences.
The Washing Machine of Destiny has been attracting audiences from eight to 98, neurodivergent and neurotypical. The show is full of bonkers humour as well as insight and intrigue, taking us on a journey with Launderette owner Vinny and his mate Conrad the magician to defeat the evil Controller. On the way we meet all sorts of characters from mad scientists to an angry French Mayor. We also spend time in the company of Philip and Luca just being themselves, responding to audience questions and navigating the demands of 142 scenes, acting, and saving the world all at the same time.
Part way through a South West tour, you can catch the show at the Palace Theatre, Paignton on January 26, with further information available here: www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk