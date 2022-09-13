A momentous Proclamation
Resident says it feels like ‘ending of one era’
A GOOD crowd of people of all ages gathered by the Fountain monument in Liskeard to witness the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III to the throne.
Only a small handful of those there might say they could recall the moment the same words were spoken across the country for Queen Elizabeth seven decades ago in 1952. For all there on The Parade on Sunday September 11 it felt a momentous occasion, the “ending of one era” as one resident put it, and the start of another.
While the solemn words of the Proclamation declaring Charles sovereign will have been replicated exactly from St James Palace to towns and villages over the land, Liskeard’s Proclamation, read by mayor of the town Simon Cassidy, was also read in Cornish by resident Rod Sheaff.
Kneeling to swear allegiance to King Charles on behalf of the town, the mayor then led all in a verse of the national anthem, and holding his hat aloft, gave a rousing three cheers to the new monarch.
Following the service, Cllr Cassidy, Liskeard Town Mayor, said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of our sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth. She was an ever present constant in the life of our country and devoted her life to our service.
“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. Liskeard will always remember her. God save the King!”
Paying tribute David Ambler, Liskeard Town Councillor and vice chair of Liskeard Town Forum added: “It is with sadness that I learnt of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“To be born into public service, and to then so generously, selflessly honour that role, Queen Elizabeth II has marked her time with a spirit, grace and loyalty, that will shine for a long time over this country, and indeed the community of Liskeard. My thoughts are with her family, and the communities of Cornwall that she served so well.”
Adding their condolences Nick Craker, Conservative Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard, said: “I am deeply saddened that HM Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. I regretfully never had the chance to meet Her late Majesty, and yet, like so many others, somehow felt like I knew her.
“As the second great Elizabethan age draws to an end, we can be comforted by the immense contribution that our late Queen made to this country and the Commonwealth.
“Her legacy is truly inspiring, and her memory will be everlasting, the whole nation will feel bereaved.
“We send best wishes and condolences to the Royal Family and our loyalty and support for our new monarch. God Save the King.”
