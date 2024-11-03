A VOLUNTEER with more than 50 years’ service has been given one of the highest accolades available to Lions the world over.
John Gliddon was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award by his colleagues in the Lions Club of Liskeard.
“During his many years of service to the community, John has been one of the leading organisers of events in the town and the surrounding area,” said member Kieron Jewell. “This award is one of the highest awards given within the Lions club and is well deserved.”
The Melvin Jones Fellowship, named after the original Lions Club founder, is given to outstanding individuals, nominated by their peers, whose work embodies the vision and ideals of Lionism.
Fellow Lions have been among the many to thank John for his long service in the days since his award, with one member Mair Fear saying: “Congratulations, you have been an inspiration and support to many.”