Nothing says Christmas like gathering the family and sitting down to watch what festive film and TV, television has to offer; so here are some of the film and TV highlights scheduled for this Christmas.
TV
The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity Comedy
December 22, 4.15pm (BBC One)
Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society present their take the Nativity Story. Armed with a pop-up book backdrop, the amateur dramatic society do their very best to put on a festive rendition of the story. Unsurprisingly however, despite the team’s best efforts, things quickly descend into chaos while Chris Bean “Director” of the group tries to hold the group together.
Blackadder: Christmas Carol Comedy
December 22, 6.15pm (BBC Two)
This comedic take on the classic Dickensian tale sees Ebenezer Blackadder, played by Rowen Atkinson, visited by a genial spirit offering visions of his unscrupulous ancestors, he resolves to mend his generous ways.
Inside the Christmas Factory
December 23, 3.50pm (BBC Two)
The team are at it again, giving an insight into some of the country’s biggest manufactures as they prepare for the Christmas rush. In this episode, Gregg Wallace visits a factory in Aoldham, which will be making more than two million Christmas cakes for Marks and Spencer. Meanwhile, Cherry Healey visits the country’s largest marzipan manufacturer and a sprout farm to find out how thye get ready for the festive period.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
December 24, 4.55pm (BBC One)
Based on the illustrated book by the same name, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, follows its four protagonists as an unexpected friendship blossoms while they travel together in search of the boy’s home.
The Smeds and the Smoos
December 25, 2.30pm (BBC One)
This Romeo and Juliet-esque tale, tells of Bill and Janet, who despite their family’s warring ways, fall in love and are forced to flee to a distant planet. To bring them back, elders Grandma Smoo and Grandma Smed are forced to put aside their differences and work together.
Call the Midwife
December 25, 7.55pm (BBC One)
Call the Midwife is back! And following a terrible train crash, Poplar is beginning to return to normal as Christmas is fast approaching. Trixie arrives home from Portofino, Nurse crane cares for a heavily pregnant single mother who was recently released from prison, the team continue to deal with the realities of thalidomide and a festive talent show makes its way to Poplar.
The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022
December 26, 9.00pm (Channel 4)
How much of news and entertainment from 2022 do you remember? On boxing day, join Stephen Merchant, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade, Maisie Adam. Jonathan Ross, Rose Matafeo and of course Jimmy Carr to take on the year in this “Big fat quiz”.
Film
Beauty and the Beast
December 21, 2.45pm (BBC One)
This live-action reimagining of the 1991 Disney classic sees Belle, played by Emma Watson, try to melt the cold heart of a selfish Prince cursed to become a monster and exiled from all civilisation.
Paddington
December 22, 3,15pm (BBC One)
A story which is known by so many tells of a young bear from Peru travel to London, finding himself lost in Paddington Station, before he meets the Brown family who take hime in as one of their own.
The Grinch (2018)
December 23, 3.50pm (ITV 1)
This animated version of the beloved story about the grumpy green man who lives on top of the hill, sees Benedict Cumberbatch take on the role of the Grinch who plots to ruin Christmas for all of those in Whoville.
It’s a Wonderful Life
December 24, 1.25pm (Channel 4)
This Christmas classic is one which will be on many people’s “must watch list” this festive season. The 1946 film, tells the story of an angel sent from Heaven to help the desperately frustrated businessman, played by James Stuart, by showing ihm what life would have been like should he have never existed.
Shrek 2
December 24, 3.05pm (FIlm4)
In the second instalment of this fairytale land, Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away to visit Fiona’s parents however, upon their arrival, they find themselves less welcome than they first expected.
Home Alone
December 24, 5.25pm (Channel 4)
The sight of this festive staple on our screens this Christmas will have many overjoyed that they get to experience this comedy. Eight-year-old Kevin is left having to protect his house after a pair of burglars set their sights on a Christmas score; using the everyday objects at his disposal he tries to fight off these pesky intruders.