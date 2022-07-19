A garden party fit for royalty

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attended a garden party on Monday, July 18 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Duke of Cornwall being head of the Duchy of Cornwall at Boconnoc Estate in Lostwithiel.

The Prince of Wales became the 24th Duke of Cornwall on The Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952. At the age of 21, in 1969, he entitled to the full income of the Duchy and took over its management. The Duchy currently provides an annual income which The Prince uses to support himself, his children and their families as well as his philanthropic work.

The garden party, organised by The Lord Lieutenant Edward Bolitho together with the Duchy of Cornwall, was host to 600 guests who attended from across Cornwall. The guest list was made up of Cornish tenants of The Duchy of Cornwall, Cornish charities, organisations the THRs are a Patron of, the armed forces, business, food producers, farming, sports people, church members, people from the voluntary sector and individuals invited because of their voluntary work during the pandemic.

Jim and Sue Eames, from Duloe community shop, were invited to the garden party as Covid champions for their efforts made during the lockdowns.

Jim said: “It was a very good day, very relaxed, very hot!

“My favourite part was getting close to Charles and Camilla”

Also at the event were Platinum Champions from Cornwall, law, emergency services, health and social care sectors, those involved in education and the create sector.

Upon arrival, on one of the hottest days of the year, The Royal Highnesses were met by the Fortescue family who own Boconnoc House were they proceeded through the house to the front lawn to meet with the garden party. The crowd then took part in singing the National Anthem before The Royal Highnesses went to greet their guests by shaking hands and engaging in conversation. During the event, the guests were entertained by St Dennis Band, performers from Swamp Cirus Trust who were dressed as pirates and the Budehaven community steel band, ‘Steel Appreciation’.

Steel Appreciation is made up of 10 players from Budehaven school between the ages of 11 and 15 under the leadership of Mrs. Bethany Wade.

Molly Lill and Megan West, long standing Budehaven steel band members, who performed at the event, said: “It was a little bit nerve wracking but once we got into it was good.”

Nicole Wilson, Abigail Wisbey and Niamh Wotton, Year 7 students from Budehaven Steel Appreciation, said: “It’s been really exciting, we got to say hi and have a whole conversation with them”