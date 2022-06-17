A full complement of attractions planned for Devon County Show

With only two weeks to go

Devon County Show 2022, the organisers are now ready to give visitors a tempting taster of what’s in store.

The high summer dates (June 30, July 1 and 2) mean that once again much of the show will be staged outdoors, including the popular Crafts & Gardens Feature and mouth-watering Food & Drink area.

Some of the events that couldn’t happen last year are back for 2022 with a bang. Let’s hear it for Cavies (guinea pigs to you and me)! These cute creatures are preparing to be groomed to the gills to battle it out for best in show – as only guinea pigs can.

Also returning in a blaze of glory are the thrilling shoeing competitions – a full-throttle performance of ripped muscles, grinding-iron and sparks flying coupled with extraordinary skill and speed.

Floral art so sorely missed last year is also back with a flourish.

Devon County show returns on June 30, July 1 and 2

The time of year will enable competitors to run riot with colours, varieties, and artistic creations for entering categories which include ‘Psychedelic’ and ‘The Strange and The Beautiful’.

The Queen’s Green Canopy, a central theme for the Platinum Jubilee Year, is ready to take root in Crafts and Gardens.

Although still in its seedling stages, the committee are planning to encourage visitors to get involved by showing them how easy it is to create a green haven in the form of a woodland garden. They will be demonstrating the life cycle of a tree, from acorn to small shoot, sapling, and to a small tree. They will also be highlighting how trees provide critical habitats for woodland animals.

The featured vintage tractor this year for this much-loved attraction is Ford and Fordson. The daily procession of tractors on the show ground will include a Ford from the year of the Queen’s Coronation and one built in the Platinum Jubilee year.

Add to this a full complement of livestock competitions, live cookery demonstrations, a Food Walk, brimming with palate-tempting treats designed to make your mouth water and literally miles of crafts and shopping opportunities, and Devon County Show 2022 is very definitely the place to be this summer.