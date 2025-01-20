Police are seeking the public’s assistance to trace Aaron Crowhurst who is wanted in connection with assault and non-fatal strangulation.
Crowhurst, aged 32 and from Bodmin, is believed to be in the Launceston and Bodmin area.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him and are appealing for the public to provide any sightings or information regarding to his whereabouts.
Crowhurst has links to Bodmin and Camelford.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: “Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 0152 of 11/01/2025.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”