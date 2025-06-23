TWO residents trapped in a blazing property were rescued by firefighters in Cornwall.
The drama unfolded in St Austell on the evening of Friday, June 20.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received the first call regarding the blaze at just after 7.20pm.
Two fire engines were immediately despatched from St Austell and St Dennis Community Fire Stations.
Shortly after this, a second call was received confirming two people were inside the building in Trevail Way and were unable to escape.
Fire survival guidance was issued by the fire control room and a third fire engine from Fowey Community Fire Station was called into action.
As the situation developed, a fourth fire engine was called upon, which attended from Lostwithiel Community Fire Station.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Once on scene, fire service crew successfully rescued two casualties from the building and, wearing breathing apparatus, used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.
“Two whole-time officers also attended for scene support. Fire service personnel were joined and supported on scene by colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service.”
After the fire, on the first floor, was put out, investigations into its cause could be considered.
Meanwhile, firefighters from Fowey attended two shouts on June 16, one at 5pm and the other at 11pm.
The first incident was a dramatic caravan fire just outside of Fowey. A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out as colleagues managed traffic. Firefighters from St Austell also attended.
The second incident was a kitchen fire in Par. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out. Firefighters from Lostwithiel were also called to this fire.
St Dennis firefighters have reported that they responded to a total of 16 incidents last month. These included three fires in the open, three property fires, one vehicle fire and two road accidents.
