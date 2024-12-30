THE A38 between Bodmin and Dobwalls is closed after a three vehicle collision.
Multiple emergency services are at the scene of the incident at Turfdown, near to Bodmin Parkway.
Police have confirmed that two people were injured, although none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening or life changing.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 9.55am on December 30 to reports of a three-car collision on the A38 at Turfdown, Bodmin.
“Fire and ambulance are also in attendance at the scene.
“Two people are injured – no injuries believed to be life-threatening or changing.
“Full road closure on from Twelvewoods roundabout and Turfdown.”