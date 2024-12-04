A STRETCH of the A388 at Carkeel, near Saltash, remains closed following a crash involving three cars.
Emergency services were called to the incident this afternoon (Wednesday, December 4), near Tamar View Nurseries, at around 2.35pm.
The incident reportedly involved three vehicles with one car on its side.
Fire crews from Saltash and Callington, plus the rescue tender from Bodmin, were all in attendance, and helped to release one casualty that was trapped.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed three people have sustained injuries, but the severity of their injuries is not yet known.
The road is blocked in both directions and has been closed by police.