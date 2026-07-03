A TEENAGER sustained life-changing injuries following a serious road traffic accident near St Ives yesterday (Thursday, July 2).
An 18-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving following the single vehicle collision at Mill Hill in Lelant, and has been released pending further enquiries.
South West Ambulance Service attended the scene at around 1.15am. An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while two teenage adults sustained minor injuries.
Mill Hill was closed to allow police time to conduct a thorough investigation. The Roads Policing Team has appealed for eyewitness accounts and footage from dash-cams or CCTV.
Information can be shared via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50260170848.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.