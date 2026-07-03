A TEENAGER sustained life-changing injuries following a serious road traffic accident near St Ives yesterday (Thursday, July 2).

An 18-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving following the single vehicle collision at Mill Hill in Lelant, and has been released pending further enquiries.

South West Ambulance Service attended the scene at around 1.15am. An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while two teenage adults sustained minor injuries.

Mill Hill was closed to allow police time to conduct a thorough investigation. The Roads Policing Team has appealed for eyewitness accounts and footage from dash-cams or CCTV.

Information can be shared via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50260170848.