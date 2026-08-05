Police have launched an appeal for information after a serious road traffic collision on the B3254, at South Petherwin, near Launceston.
The incident has resulted in a 16-year-old male motorcycle rider from the local area sustaining serious injuries.
Officers were called at around 11.45am on Tuesday, August 4, to reports of a collision involving a red Honda motorcycle and a red Volkswagen Polo.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed. It was opened at around 8.50pm.
“Anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50260206027.”
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