Worried parents at Saltash Community School received a text just after 9 am this morning that read: "Saltash Community School is currently in lockdown. Please do not come to school or call the school. We will contact you again as soon as possible. Thank you."
A further update was provided approximately 20 minutes later which confirmed that the school was no longer locked down and that more updates would follow.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that they had been contacted by the school after a threat was called into the school, leading to the lockdown.
After officers investigated, they said they were content it was a 'hoax call'
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were contacted by Saltash Community School this morning after a threat was called in to the school.
"A unit attended and following enquiries at the scene, Police are content that this was a hoax call."