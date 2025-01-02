It comes after two attempted assaults on officers, one of which involved finding a female in possession of a large kitchen knife upon arriving at an address amid reports of a ‘domestic incident’.
The second, shortly afterwards, came after a suspected drink-drive motorist was pulled over in Wadebridge.
Upon requesting a specimen from the suspect, the individual concerned refused to do so and then proceeded to resist arrest while the other three occupants of the vehicle set about “attacking” the two police officers who attended the scene of the incident.
The occupants of the vehicle were later arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers with the driver further arrested for having no insurance, possessing a bladed article and driving in a manner not in accordance with a license.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The start to 2025 unfortunately for the team highlighted the very real risk police officers face every day and how any incident can result in officers being assaulted or threatened.
“Bang on midnight police officers attended a domestic incident. They were greeted at the door by a female in possession of a large kitchen knife.
“Not long after units attend a report of a drink driver in the Wadebridge area. The vehicle was stopped containing four people. The driver refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.
“He then proceeded to resist arrest with the three other occupants attacking the two officers.
“All four occupants were arrested for assaulting emergency workers with the driver also being arrested for no insurance, possession of a bladed article and driving not in accordance with a license.”