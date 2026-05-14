Police remain concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen in Truro.
Holly Collinson, aged 29, from Hinkley in Leicestershire, , is known to have travelled to Newquay visited a pub in Central Square on March 25.
She was last seen leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on Tuesday, March 31 at 10.10am.
Holly is described as a white female, of slim built, 5ft 7ins in height and with blue eyes. She may also be using a crutch to assist her.
She has links to Bude, Newquay and Truro.
A police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to try and establish her movements since that time and want to hear from anyone who may have seen her when she left the hospital.
“She was wearing a hospital gown, a green jumper and trainers with black and yellow bags underneath used as socks.
“She had a white plastic bag with her and a black guitar.
“We anticipate that Holly may have changed her clothing after leaving the hospital, but we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone matching this description or have any information which may help our enquiries.
“When she was last seen, Holly had straight dark hair with the upper half of the hair plum to red in colour and darker on the bottom half which was below shoulder length.
“Since our first appeal we have received a number of calls from the public with possible sightings of Holly but these have so far not led us to locate her. We’d like to thank everyone has had reported information and ask that the public continue to do so.
“We are also appealing for the public to check any dash cam footage if they were in the Truro area on Tuesday, March 31.”
Anybody who has seen Holly or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log 733 of Friday, May 1.
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