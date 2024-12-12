POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Paul Gareth Williams, 54, who has been reported missing from Lostwithiel.
Paul was last seen in Lostwithiel at around 9am on Wednesday, December 11.
He is described as being a white male, of larger build, clean shaven with short greying hair.
Paul is believed to be wearing an Under Armour black/dark blue baseball cap, a red puffer jacket with writing and logos on it, a black t-shirt, beige cargo trousers and black trainers with a white sole.
He has links to the Camborne and Truro areas.
Anybody who sees Paul or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting 50240312513