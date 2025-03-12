Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking help from members of the public to trace Shay Iles. She is wanted after breaching a court order.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate her and officers are now appealing to the public for information on her whereabouts.
Iles is described as a black female, of slim build, around 5ft 2ins tall, with brown hair.
She has links across the Bodmin area.
She was last seen in the Barn Lane area of Bodmin on Tuesday, March 11.
A spokesperson from the force said: “Anyone who sees Iles is asked not to approach her but to call police on 999, quoting reference 50250056405.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”