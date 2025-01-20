Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of an incident on Roseland Road, located on the outskirts of the town during the evening of Saturday, January 18.
It was reported that a man had sustained stab wounds as a result of the incident, although police have said that his injuries are not considered to be life threatening after the victim was taken to hospital.
A 31-year-old man from the town was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but later released on police bail while officers continue their enquiries, which included a scene guard at the site of the incident on Roseland Road still in situ during the following day.
Police have quickly moved to issue a reassurance to residents in the town that there is no wider threat to the public as a result of the incident.
It is understood by Devon and Cornwall Police that the victim and the suspect were believed to be known to each other, with police confirming that as a result, there is no wider threat to the public in the town following the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 5.05pm on Saturday January 18 following reports of a man having sustained stab wounds on Roseland Road in Bodmin.
“The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
“A 31-year-old man from Bodmin was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on police bail.
“Both the victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public following this incident.”