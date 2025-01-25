POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a report of an attempted robbery and assault in Bodmin.
Residents reported seeing a helicopter in the sky above the town, with police later confirming that they had apprehended an individual, adding that there was no risk to the public.
A man in his 30’s was taken to hospital with non-life changing or threatening injuries while a 17-year-old boy was arrested by police on suspicion of robbery and possession of Class A drugs.
Police also issued reassurance to the public that there is no believed wider threat.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 499 of January 25.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 3.35pm on January 25 to a report of an assault and robbery at a property in St Mary’s Road, Bodmin.
“In response to this a number of units were deployed including a police helicopter and a police dog in addition to other uniformed officers, leading to a large police presence in the town.
“A man in his 30s sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are not being treated as life threatening or changing.
“A 17-year-old boy from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of Class A drugs. He remains in police custody.
“We would like to thank the public for their calls in relation to this incident and reassure you that there is no known wider threat to the public.
“The investigation is in its early stages and is being progressed by both uniformed officers and Detectives from Bodmin Police Station.
“Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 499 of 25/1/25.”