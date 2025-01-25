Residents had reported a sighting of a police helicopter circling the skies in the west of the town, predominantly over the area of Bodmin Hospital.
A forces incident manager for the police confirmed that a person had been detained and that there wasn’t a wider risk to the public.
They said: “We can confirm that appropriate resources were put out after a report of an incident in Bodmin with an offender detained. There is no risk to the wider public.”
The forces incident manager declined to comment further on the nature of the incident when asked about speculation locally other than to reiterate that there was no risk to the wider public.