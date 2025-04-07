POLICE responding to a report of an intruder caught a person inside business premises in Par.
Officers from St Austell Police along with a police dog unit went to the premises on the evening of Saturday, April 5.
A St Austell police spokesperson said: “On arrival, they successfully located a male within the premises with suspected stolen items and tools for use in a burglary. The male, from the Bodmin area, was arrested.
“If you have information to assist police with their enquiries, please call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0976 05/04/25.”
In other news from St Austell Police, the neighbourhood team has a new sergeant. Martin Easter has joined the team following five years as a custody sergeant in Newquay.
Sgt Easter joined Devon and Cornwall Police in 2010 and spent his first nine years as a police officer covering St Austell on one of the patrol teams before going to Newquay on promotion.
A spokesperson said: “Martin brings with him a significant amount of frontline policing experience and developed a good understanding of the challenges involved in policing the area from his previous time here. He is keen to get out and about to get to know the area.”