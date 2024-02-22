DEVON and Cornwall Police has issued a county-wide appeal for a man who has been reported missing.
Peter Gunning (36)and missing from Paignton, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, February 4 in Torquay.
Peter in the dark orange patterned jacket which he was wearing when he went missing. (DCP)
He is described as a white male, of medium build, 5ft 10in tall and currently has bright pink hair and a small goatee beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark orange patterned jacket with black trousers and boots.
He is known to frequent the Torbay area but may also be using the train to travel.
If you have seen Peter, or know of his whereabouts please call Police immediately on 999, quoting log number 369 of Sunday, February 4.