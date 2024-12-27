POLICE are looking for a convicted robber with connections to Cornwall who has breached his licence conditions after being let out of prison.
Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for the public’s help as they try to track down the wanted man.
Kes Leverett, 37, is on recall to prison after failing to attend premises in Bristol.
A police spokesperson said: “He is in breach of his licence conditions. Leverett is described as a white male, around 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build. He was last known to live in Exeter and has links to Cornwall and Bristol.
“Anyone who sees Leverett or knows of his whereabouts should not approach him and should call police on 999 quoting log 480 of 27/12/24.”