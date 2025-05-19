DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Devon.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Cory Tebbs who has been reported missing from the Okehampton area.
He was last seen at around 6pm on the Sunday, May 18, in the Camborne area of Cornwall.
Cory is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage green long-sleeved top with white writing across the front, grey jogging bottoms and brown trainers.
He has links to Camborne, Hayle, Truro, Torpoint and Plymouth and has been known to use public transport.
Members of the public who have seen Cory or know his whereabouts, are urged to call police immediately on 999 quoting log number 0701 of the 13/05/2025.