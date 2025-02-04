A 45-year-old man has been jailed for 19 weeks and banned from areas in Bodmin for three years after neighbourhood officers secured an order to tackle his antisocial behaviour and shoplifting.
Daniel Blake, of Bodiniel Cottages in Bodmin, was issued with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Bodmin magistrates on Thursday January 23 after being sentenced in respect of three thefts from local stores.
The newly granted CBO prohibits Blake from refusing to leave any commercial/private premises when requested to leave by the premises owner, staff member or police officer, entering or loitering outside any store that he has been formally banned from that are members of the Bodmin Shopwatch Scheme and entering the areas of the criminal behaviour order, save to attend a professional pre-arranged appointment.
The Bodmin Neighbourhood Policing Team applied for the CBO after Blake was arrested on suspicion of several shopliftings, as well as a failure to appear warrant.
Breaching any element of the CBO is a criminal offence and can result in a custodial sentence.
Bodmin neighbourhood team leader Sergeant Lee Holley said: “We are committed to making the town centre a safe place for people living in, working in and visiting Bodmin.
“The sentence given to Daniel Blake recognises the harm he has caused to the local area and provides a preventative measure to deter him from returning to this pattern of offending.
“The neighbourhood team will work in partnership with local businesses to ensure the order is enforced.
“Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated we will continue to work with our partners to deal robustly with offenders who have a negative impact on our communities.”
Anyone witnessing antisocial behaviour in their local area is encouraged to report it to police by visiting a Public Enquiry Office, calling 101 or visiting the force website.