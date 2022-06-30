Motorcyclist killed in crash

A man has sadly died following a collision on the B3252 at Horningtops between Looe and Liskeard.

Emergency services were notified at around 10pm on Wednesday, June 29, following reports of a collision involving two motorbikes.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “As a result of the collision, a 21-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Specialist Roads Policing team attended the scene along with forensic collision investigators. A full investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101 quoting log reference number 789 29/06/22.