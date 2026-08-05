A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a collision at Castle an Dinas near St Columb Major.
The rider of an orange Royal Enfield motorcycle with a sidecar, a man in his 60s from St Austell, sustained life-threatening injuries in the road traffic accident, which happened on the B3274 on Tuesday, August 4, at around 7.10pm.
Emergency services including the ambulance service, police and fire crews attended the scene. The man was taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The B3274 was closed until around 10pm while officers investigated the scene.
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