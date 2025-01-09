MORE than 2,200 rape and sexual offences have been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in the last year, but just two per cent resulted in a charge or summons.
New data obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) has revealed that between September 2023 and 2024, a total of 2,209 offences were reported to the force but just 50 resulted in a charge or summons.
Sexual Abuse Claims Specialist, Ellie Lamey says it is “staggeringly low” and “it is important victims know that support is available.”
The most common sexual offence reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in the last year was sexual assault of a female, of which there were 781 logged by the force.
But during the same time period, just 18 resulted in a charge.
Rape of a female was the second most common offence, with 721 reported but just 18 resulted in a charge or summons during that time.
According to the force, the majority of rape and sexual offence victims were between the ages of 10-19, while the most common age group for offenders or suspects was between 30-39 years.
Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice also obtained new data from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) - which is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to victims of sexual abuse.
In the last year, the CICA received 13,313 applications from alleged victims of sexual assault or abuse.
Of those, 1,763 received compensation - that’s just 13 per cent.
CICA Specialist at SACA, Ellie Lamey said: “The number of sexual assault/abuse victims who have applied for CIC is staggeringly low compared to the number of offences being reported to police forces across the UK.”
This, along with mammoth delays in the court system and the early release of prisoners is, of course, hugely concerning for victims.
SACA’s investigation revealed the main reasons why victims are rejected by the CICA. They include: the incident was not a ‘crime of violence’, the application was made outside the relevant time limit, failure to co-operate with bringing the assailant to justice and failure to co-operate with the CICA.
In the last year, the organisation paid out compensation totalling £18,463,509.85 to victims of sexual abuse.
Ellie added: “It is so important that victims know there is support available for them and not to be deterred or fearful of rejection.
“Victims should be aware that they can report historical periods of abuse/assaults to the police, regardless of the amount of time that has passed.
“Victims can avoid rejections by ensuring they fully cooperate with the police in bringing the assailant to justice as well as seeking appropriate medical attention regarding any physical or psychological injuries sustained from the assault they are a victim of.
“CICA data from 2020-2022 shows that 18 per cent of applications are submitted outside of the two-year time limit, and of these 61 per cent went on to receive an award.
“With relevant evidence, we can provide exceptional circumstances that have contributed to the delay in a victim submitting an application.”
Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice offers a specialist service for anyone looking for support and advice after being affected by rape or sexual assault.
They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which can be accessed via their website.