A person was airlifted to hospital after a tractor overturned on the A30.
Emergency services were contacted after an incident near to Altarnun, between Bodmin and Launceston during the afternoon of Tuesday, September 3.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the driver has been taken to hospital with a ‘serious’ injury, with the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service adding that the individual was airlifted.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “One fire appliance from Launceston and a rescue tender from Bodmin attended a report of an overturned tractor.
“The fire crews assisted Ambulance personnel in removing a casualty from the tractor, and then down a steep bank to the air ambulance.
“No details are available from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service about the condition of the casualty.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 4.30pm to Altarnun following a report of an overturned tractor.
“The driver was removed safely from the vehicle by the fire service and taken to hospital with a serious injury. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance confirmed it conveyed the driver to Derriford Hospital.