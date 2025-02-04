FIRE crews were called to a blaze at a property in Bodmin.
The incident occurred on Treningle View on the west side of the town. Fire control mobilised appliances from Bodmin and St Austell to the incident.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire control received a 999 call reporting smoke alarms sounding in a property and a smell of smoke.
“Critical control mobilised two appliances from Bodmin and once in attendance they made this Person Reported and a further appliance was mobilised from St Austell along with a station manager.
“Two crew wearing breathing apparatus found the property smoke logged, caused by cooking, and rescued one male casualty with smoke inhalation to which they gave first aid until ambulance arrived.”