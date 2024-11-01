A MAN has been arrested at his place of work amid an ongoing crackdown on ‘internet’ drug buyers.
Officers in the Bodmin neighbourhood team of Devon and Cornwall Police have said that after previously raising awareness of their work cracking down on drug use and purchasing in the town, they have made a third arrest.
They reported that a man was arrested at his place of work during the latest raid, with his business and house searched.
A ‘quantity of drugs’ and cash was seized by the investigating officers, who then arrested the individual concerned.
He was later charged with drug offences and after being taken into custody, was later bailed and released.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We did warn you! We have previously posted about individuals attempting to buy drugs over the internet and that we would be taking enforcement action.
“This week saw a third individual arrested at his place of work with his business and his house searched with a quantity of drugs and cash seized.