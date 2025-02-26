AN investigation has been launched after an elderly woman sustained life-threatening injuries during a road traffic collision in Wadebridge.
Police were called to reports of a collision between a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Nissan van in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.
The occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa, a local man and woman in their 80’s were taken to hospital after the incident, with the woman’s condition described as ‘life-threatening’ by police.
It is believed that the Vauxhall collided with the unattended, parked van prior to colliding with a stone wall at the exit of the car park area.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police investigating a serious road traffic collision in Wadebridge are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“Police were called to reports of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Nissan van at Wadebridge Medical Centre, at the exit on to Jubilee Road, Wadebridge, at around 2.55pm on Tuesday, February 25.
“The Vauxhall collided with the parked and unattended Nissan in the car park area and then went on to collide with a stone wall at the exit of the car park area at Jubilee Road.
“The front seat passenger, a local woman in her 80s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
“The driver, a local man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but these were not considered life threatening or life changing.
“Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team and local response officers attended. Following an investigation at the scene, the road was re-opened at around 9pm.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log 442 of 25/2/25.”