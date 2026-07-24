BRITISH Transport Police (BTP) officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was robbed of a £700 Lego set on a train in Cornwall.
The incident happened at around 3.45pm on Monday, July 6. The victim was sat in the vestibule of a train with her personal belongings when the train pulled into Hayle railway station. As the doors opened a man took hold of an Amazon box belonging to the victim that contained a £700 Lego Technic crane set.
The victim managed to grab the other side of the box but was then pulled onto the floor and almost out of the train doors onto the platform. She suffered bruising to her chest and back as a result. The man then ran off along the platform and into the car park at Hayle station.
Officers believe the man in the image could have information that may assist their enquiries. Anyone who recognises him is asked to text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 417 of July 6. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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