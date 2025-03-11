FIREFIGHTERS from both Liskeard and Looe were called to deal with an extensive fire at an industrial unit near Horningtops.
Crews were mobilised to the scene at around 3.07pm on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from solar panels on top of the building.
Additional support was later requested at 4.18pm, including an aerial ladder platform and two wholetime flexi duty officers, who were called to help deal with the incident, which was finally extinguished and made safe just after 6pm.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
Meanwhile, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service are teaming up with the Cornwall Football Association to deliver the next Road Safety event for learners, future drivers and young drivers (16 to 18), their coaches, parents and guardians.
Taking place at Bodmin Fire Station on Thursday, March 20, from 6pm to 8pm, the event includes a live rescue demonstration, expert safety tips and real-life stats about the dangers young drivers face on the roads.
A spokesperson said: “This is a chance to learn how to stay safe and help prevent accidents in our community. We encourage all local clubs to attend this event.”
Sign up via the pitchbooking.com website.