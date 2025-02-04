CORNWALL Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update after a large fire in Cremyll.
Multiple crews are attending the blaze in the vicinity of Mount Edgcumbe House, with it being reported that the fire was presently confined to the roof space of the property.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Critical Control began receiving 999 calls at 16:08 reporting a residential fire in the area of Cremyll.
“One appliance from Torpoint and one appliance from Liskeard were immediately mobilised by our control operators, along with a wholetime officer for support.On arrival, crews reported the roof was well alight. Shortly after this, they made pumps four and also requested the assistance of the incident command unit from Launceston.
“Later on, a further request was made for additional support from an aerial ladder platform, incident command unit and operational support vehicle.In total, 40 fire service personnel from Torpoint, Liskeard, Saltash, St Austell and Launceston are in attendance, along with support from Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue’s Crownhill Fire Station.
“The fire is confined to the roof space of the property and firefighters are making good progress in extinguishing the fire.”
Cllr Kate Ewert, the Cornwall Council member for the area, added a plea to stay away from the area, stating: “As most folk are aware, there is an ongoing incident happening at Mount Edgcumbe House. Emergency services are in attendance and are managing the situation.
“I have spoken to the fire officer in charge and he will be keeping me updated. I will update tomorrow (February 5) when more is known, but please stay away from the area for now.”