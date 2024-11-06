THE family of a man who died following a collision between St Tudy and St Breward has paid tribute to him.
In the tribute, the family describe their ‘beautiful boy’ as someone who was full of energy and life, as well as the best brother to his siblings and someone who adored his girlfriend.
They also thanked the emergency services for their efforts in trying to save his life.
Fergus Lewis, 19, from Wadebridge passed away at the scene following a collision involving two black Seat Ibizas which happened near the B3266 between St Tudy and St Breward at around 11.15pm on Friday, November 1.
In a tribute to him, Fergus’ family said: “Our hearts are breaking as we write this. We have lost Fergus, our beautiful boy taken far too soon.
“Fergus was loved by everyone whose lives he touched. He was kind, caring and great fun to be with, always looking for the next adventure.
“He loved the outdoors and was always so full of energy and life. He loved his job where he worked hard outside all day, he’d then rush home to go surfing, the sea was his happy place. His passion was his car which he spent many hours working on, learning along the way.
“His priorities were as they should be, he loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone. He was the best brother Callum and Isobel could have ever had. He adored beautiful Ellie, his girlfriend who will always be a part of our family.
“Fergus was just an amazing young man, we are so proud of him. We can’t believe he is gone, but take comfort in the fact that he will never be forgotten by so many. He was our rock, and we will love and miss him forever.
“We want to thank the emergency services for everything they did to try to save Fergus and for the support they are giving us now. We would also like to thank the community for the support and for the flowers and messages placed at the scene.
“We would like to ask for time and privacy for the family to try to come to terms with our loss.”
An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following the collision. He has since been released on bail, and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage, to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50240277870.