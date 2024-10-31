TWO vehicles were involved in an early morning collision at East Taphouse.
It was reported that one vehicle was left overturned following the incident, with the driver requiring extraction by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the road was closed and the vehicles recovered.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers were called at 6.50am to the B3359 following a two vehicle collision.
“One vehicle is on its side and driver was trapped but has been extracted by the fire service.
“Ambulance are taking the driver to hospital as a precaution.”