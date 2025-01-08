A DRIVER has been issued a £150 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) after one of their passengers dropped litter out of the car in Bugle, near St Austell.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
The footage showed a car pulling in and a passenger getting out of the vehicle. A McDonald’s takeaway bag and McFlurry cup were dropped out of the car while the door was open.
The passenger was later seen kicking the litter before getting back into the car.
When asked to provide details of the individual who committed the offence, the driver said they could not remember who the passengers were.
Under current legislation, if a local authority can prove that litter was dumped from a vehicle, a penalty notice can be issued to the registered keeper of the car, even if someone else discarded the rubbish.
In this instance, the registered keeper was issued a £150 FPN and admitted liability.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said: “We will not tolerate littering of any kind and I hope this sets an example to others.
“Please put your rubbish in the bin or take it home with you. Cornwall is a beautiful part of the world and we want to keep it that way.”