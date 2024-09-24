POLICE are appealing for doorbell footage following a number of reported incidents involving criminal damage to vehicles and garage doors in Torpoint.
On Monday, September 16, police say a garage door was sprayed on and dented in Wellington Street.
Then, on the evening of Saturday, September 21, a garage door was damaged in Antony Road and graffiti sprayed on a garage door and vehicle at a second property that same evening.
The graffiti featured the tag ‘WDS’.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the criminal damage would like to hear from anybody else who has had their property targeted, as well as anybody with information or relevant doorbell footage in the area.
“It is believed two suspects may have travelled along the service lane behind Anthony Road and crossed Well Park Road on 21 September.”
Anybody able to assist should contact police on 101 or via the website quoting 50240240621.