DELAYS are to be expected on the A388 near Tre, Pol and Pen at Lezant following a collision between a motorbike and a car.
The incident occurred on April 14 at around 12pm.
The bike rider has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
Emergency services are on the scene and clear up is underway.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “Emergency services are at the A388 near Treburley following a collision involving a car and a motorbike which occurred just before 12pm.
“The bike rider will be taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have sustained any life-threatening or changing injuries.
“Please expect delays in the area while the scene is cleared, and vehicles recovered.”