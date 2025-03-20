SIX fire crews are currently dealing with a blaze stretching over 1,000 metres at Rosenannon Downs.
The fire is presently being allowed to ‘burn to natural breaks’, with no cause of the fire yet identified.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six fire appliances with four land rovers are in attendance at a large moor fire on Rosenannon Downs.
“The fire has a front of over 1000 metres and is being managed by the fire service. The fire is being allowed to burn to natural breaks.”
It comes just a day after 100 metres of gorse bush was alight on Bodmin Moor after a suspected arson attack as one of four large fires attended by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station attended the blaze in the Dozmary Pool area of Bodmin Moor, with crews using beaters and a HR jet to extinguish.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said at the time: “Crews from Bodmin are in attendance at a Gorse fire at the Dozmary Pool area of Bodmin Moor.
“This is 100m of Gorse alight, and crews are using beaters and one HR jet to extinguish. Arson is suspected.”
Prior to these incidents, fire crews stated that a large gorse fire at St Keverne was also suspected arson, while an overgrown field fire near Blisland was believed to be accidental in cause.