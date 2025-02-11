DEVON and Cornwall Police searching for a missing man from Gunnislake have this afternoon found a body.
Frederick Jackson was last seen at approximately 11.15am on Monday, February 10.
Over the past 24 hours, friends and family, along with the police helicopter, have all been out searching for the 84-year-old, who is said to be a prolific walker by people who know him.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but Frederick’s family have been informed of the development.
A file will be prepared for HM Coroner. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Frederick’s family would like to thank members of the community for their help with the search.